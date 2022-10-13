Google Judge Says YouTube Piracy Suit Likely Trial-Bound

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 13, 2022, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday he's unlikely to toss a Grammy Award-winning composer's proposed class action claiming YouTube encourages the piracy of uploaded videos by removing copyright management information, saying there are enough disputed facts that the suit against YouTube and parent Google "probably has to go to trial."...

