KWM Looks To Bow Out Of HNA Group $185M Award Fight

By Caroline Simson (October 14, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A New York judge appears poised to relieve King & Wood Mallesons LLP from representing an HNA Group subsidiary that's been ordered to pay a $185.4 million arbitral award to an SL Green affiliate, after the law firm cited an "irreconcilable conflict" that's resulted in weeks of unpaid legal bills....

