Chinese Investor Wants End To Arbitration In $3M Fraud Case

By Charlie Innis (October 14, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A Chinese real estate investor claiming to be the victim of a $3 million tax scheme urged a California federal court to halt a related arbitration from moving forward, saying the contract connected to the proceedings is null because his former counsel forged his signature....

