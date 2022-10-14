Think Tank Backs Justices' Review Of FERC Pipeline Powers

By Grace Dixon (October 14, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The landowners urging the U.S. Supreme Court to revive their challenge to the $6 billion Mountain Valley Pipeline were backed by a conservative think tank as they argued Friday that the project stems from an unconstitutional delegation of eminent domain authority....

