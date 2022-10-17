PennDOT, NAACP Disagree On Highway Project's Impact

By Faith Williams (October 17, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation urged a federal judge to dismiss a challenge to an Erie highway project made by the NAACP and an environmental group, claiming an environmental review for the project is required but PennDOT never did one....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS