Pa. Judge Tosses Virus Coverage Suits Against 4 Insurers

By Matthew Santoni (October 14, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday dismissed dozens of consolidated cases seeking coverage for pandemic-related losses from four insurers, joining other courts around the country in finding that COVID-19 and its associated government shutdown orders did not cause "physical" change to the businesses' properties....

