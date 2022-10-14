American Airlines To Pay $7.5M In Baggage Fee Class Action

By Gina Kim (October 14, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- American Airlines has agreed to pay at least $7.5 million to settle a class action accusing it of walking back on promises of one or more free checked bags on flights to certain customers, according to a preliminary approval motion filed Friday in Texas federal court....

