Mazda Buyers Pour Cold Water On Pump Cert. Defense

By Craig Clough (October 14, 2022, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Mazda buyers alleging the automaker sold thousands of cars with faulty water pumps urged a California federal judge during a hearing Friday to certify several putative classes, saying Mazda's argument that warranties covered many of the purported financial injuries doesn't absolve its alleged fraud in failing to disclose the defect....

