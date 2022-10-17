Nikola Founder's Fraud Conviction A Cautionary Tale

By Linda Chiem (October 17, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton's criminal conviction on charges he misled investors about the electric-truck maker's business prospects is a cautionary tale for technology moguls who overpromise on solutions to the transportation industry's role as the largest contributor to air pollution in the U.S., experts say....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS