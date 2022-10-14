Post-It Example Fails Dentist In COVID-19 Coverage Battle

By Hailey Konnath (October 14, 2022, 11:19 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday threw out a dental office's lawsuit seeking business interruption coverage from Sentinel Insurance Co. for losses it suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, rejecting the dentist's argument that the virus stuck to property like a Post-It note and thereby caused damage....

