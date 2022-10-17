Bias Suit That Led To High Court LGBTQ Rights Ruling Settles

By Patrick Hoff (October 17, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT) -- A Georgia county has reached a deal with an ex-worker who said he was fired for being gay, more than two years after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a blockbuster ruling in their case declaring federal law shields gay and transgender workers from job discrimination....

