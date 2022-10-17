Holmes Witness Stands By Testimony But Feels Bad For Son

By Dorothy Atkins (October 17, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A key government witness in convicted ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial took the stand during an evidentiary hearing into alleged government misconduct on Monday, testifying he "absolutely" stands by his testimony but felt "distressed and uncomfortable" realizing Holmes' young child would spend his formative years without his imprisoned mother....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS