Holmes Witness Stands By Testimony But Feels Bad For Son

By Dorothy Atkins (October 17, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A key government witness in convicted ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial took the stand during an evidentiary hearing into alleged government misconduct on Monday, testifying he "absolutely" stands by his testimony but felt "distressed and uncomfortable" realizing Holmes' young child would spend his formative years without his imprisoned mother....

