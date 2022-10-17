Wis. Judge Says Pipeline Shutdown Plans Admissible

By Jonathan Capriel (October 17, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Pipeline owner Enbridge Energy Co. isn't going to be able to clawback all the documents it accidentally turned over in its fight with tribal leaders who want the pipeline rerouted, a Wisconsin federal judge has ruled....

