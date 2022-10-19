2nd Circ. Skeptical Of Cornell Workers' ERISA Case

By Kellie Mejdrich (October 19, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel appeared largely reluctant Wednesday to revive a sweeping class action accusing Cornell University of mismanaging employees' retirement savings, but pressed Cornell's counsel about a recent appellate opinion that the workers said showed their suit had been wrongly tossed. ...

