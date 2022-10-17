DOJ Drops Last Chicken Price-Fixing Case

By Matthew Perlman (October 17, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has dropped the last pending case stemming from its beleaguered price-fixing investigation in the chicken industry after a Colorado federal judge excluded much of the evidence against a pair of former Pilgrim's Pride executives....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS