OpenSky IPR Bounces Back To Vidal In Sanctions Aftermath

By Dani Kass (October 17, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal said Monday she is reviewing a Patent Trial and Appeal Board panel's Friday decision to reinstitute OpenSky Industries LLC's challenge to a VLSI Technology LLC patent, following her issuance of sanctions in the high-profile case. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS