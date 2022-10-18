State Attys In Medicaid Fraud Case Paid Too Much, Court Says

By Lauren Castle (October 18, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A $4.3 million attorney fee award may be too high for Texas state attorneys who won a $16.5 million judgment in a Medicaid fraud case, an appeals court found, saying the trial court should reconsider its use of a private-sector scale for the public-sector lawyers on the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS