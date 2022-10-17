Black Coaches Cite Gruden, Say NFL Can't Force Arbitration

By David Steele (October 17, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A Nevada state judge's recent rejection of the NFL's attempt to compel arbitration in a lawsuit by former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden should convince a New York federal judge to reject the NFL's attempt to do the same in a racial bias lawsuit brought by Black coaches, according to attorneys for ex-Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores....

