St. Louis Hyatt Hit With $177M Jury Award Over Sex Assault

By Joyce Hanson (October 19, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A Missouri state jury has awarded a woman $177 million in damages against the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch based on her suit alleging she was assaulted by a hotel security guard with a criminal history who entered her room while she was sleeping....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS