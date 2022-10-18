OpenSky Without Counsel As Vidal Lets Amin Turocy Exit

By Dani Kass (October 18, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal is allowing Amin Turocy & Watson LLP to stop representing OpenSky Industries LLC in an inter partes review against VLSI Technology LLC, saying she was "unsympathetic" to concerns that the recently sanctioned company may not be able to afford replacement counsel....

