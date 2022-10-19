Cardi B 'Humiliated' Man With Stolen Likeness, Jury Told

By Gina Kim (October 18, 2022, 10:30 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a man accusing rapper Cardi B of misappropriating his distinctive tattooed likeness for a racy album cover delivered opening statements to a California federal jury in his right of publicity suit Tuesday, saying the edited image depicting him performing a sex act on the artist "humiliated" him for years....

