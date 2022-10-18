Alsup Says No 'Second Bite' For Google In Sonos IP Row

By Dave Simpson (October 18, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Sonos wireless audio system patent that Google has been found to be infringing with its wireless speaker products is not invalid, a California federal judge ruled on Tuesday, rejecting Google's attempt to get a "second bite at the apple" with new invalidity arguments....

