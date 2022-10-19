Why DOJ's Chicken Price-Fixing Probe Fizzled Out

By Matthew Perlman (October 19, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice recently dropped the last remaining charges stemming from its investigation into an alleged price-fixing conspiracy among the nation's largest chicken producers, conceding the final round of a disappointing fight for antitrust enforcers....

