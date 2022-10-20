Circuits Aren't Split On Pandemic Preemption, Justices Told

By Jess Krochtengel (October 20, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A California family claiming a nursing home should have done more to prevent the COVID-19 death of their relative says the facility is asserting a circuit split that does not exist in an effort to sway the U.S. Supreme Court to determine a federal health emergency statute preempts their state law negligence claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS