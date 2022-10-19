11th Circ. Backs Florida Broker's Mortgage Fraud Conviction

By Brent Godwin (October 19, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit affirmed a Florida federal court's conviction, sentencing and denial of a new trial for real estate agent and broker Marco Laureti in a suit accusing him of mortgage fraud, finding what he called newly discovered evidence would not have changed the outcome of the trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS