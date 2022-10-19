Brandeis University Can't Duck COVID Tuition Refund Suit

By Chris Villani (October 19, 2022, 11:17 AM EDT) -- Brandeis University will not be able to escape a suit seeking refunds due to COVID-19-induced campus closures, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, finding that the school's agreement with students was not as clear as that of another school that was able to avoid a trial....

