6th Circ. Says Former Atty Can't Kick Bank Fraud Sentence

By Danielle Ferguson (October 19, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit says a former Memphis attorney convicted of bank fraud can't get a replay of his jury trial or sentence due to his college football injuries, calling his unlawful client service more "a turnover than a touchdown" in affirming a 30-month federal prison sentence and a nearly $150,000 restitution order on Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS