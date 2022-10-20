Cognizant Asks Chancery To Offset Ex-CLO's Legal Fees

By Leslie A. Pappas (October 20, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The former chief legal officer of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. pushed back Thursday on the company's demand that he cover his legal fees for a lawsuit he filed in Delaware's Court of Chancery, accusing the company of purposely disrupting his preparations for a criminal trial in March....

