Real Estate Rumors: Polsinelli, Sugar Ray, BlockApps

By Andrew McIntyre (October 20, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC is in talks to relocate its downtown St. Louis office to Clayton, Missouri, the St. Louis Business Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The law firm, which currently has an office at 100 S. Fourth St., is in talks with at least two landlords in Clayton, one of which is Centene Corp., according to the report....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS