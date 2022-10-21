Hewlett Packard Blasts Oracle's $12.3M Fee Bid In IP Suit

By Elliot Weld (October 21, 2022, 1:23 PM EDT) -- Hewlett Packard has pushed back against Oracle's bid for $12.3 million in attorney fees in an intellectual property suit between the two tech giants that left HP on the hook for $30 million, saying its defense argument was "objectively reasonable" and that Oracle's attorneys only retrieved a portion of what the company was seeking....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS