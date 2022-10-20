Competing Counsel Slam Settlement In Mattel Tax Error Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (October 20, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A six-firm counsel team facing shutout in a multicourt scramble to sue Mattel Inc. for damages arising from an alleged board cover-up of a $109 million tax reporting error has branded a competing team's $7 million, company-backed settlement as inadequate and potentially damaging to future stockholder litigation....

