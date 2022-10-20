After 3-Year Wait, Mass. Judge Lets Sonus Stock Suit Proceed

By Chris Villani (October 20, 2022, 12:27 PM EDT) -- Sonus Networks Inc. could not duck a suit over a 2015 stock decline as a Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday denied the company's long-pending motion to dismiss, a day after the investors asked the First Circuit to order the court to finally rule....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS