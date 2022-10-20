Facebook Judge Gives Tepid OK To 'Empty' Data Scrape Deal

By Dorothy Atkins (October 20, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Thursday approved Meta's nonmonetary settlement with Android users alleging Facebook surreptitiously scraped their data for advertisement purposes, but reiterated his prior comments that the deal is "empty" and he's approving it — and class counsel's $1.08 million fee award — "with no great enthusiasm."...

