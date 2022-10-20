Red States Tell DC Circ. Calif.'s Clean Air Act Waiver Must Fall

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 20, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A group of right-leaning states on Thursday asked the D.C. Circuit to revoke California's right to set its own vehicle emission standards, arguing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency violated the Constitution and federal law when it gave the state that power....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS