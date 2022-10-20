Wash. Justices Say Racist Tropes Require Retrial Hearing

By Mike Curley (October 20, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The Washington State Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that courts must provide an evidentiary trial if a party shows evidence that racism could have affected the verdict, saying a trial court judge abused her discretion by denying such a bid in a suit over a car collision....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS