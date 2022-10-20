4 States Say NFT Co. Is Illegally Raising Money For Casinos

By Katryna Perera (October 20, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The state securities regulators of Texas, Alabama, New Jersey and Kentucky filed coordinated enforcement actions on Thursday to stop the sale of Slotie nonfungible tokens, claiming the company behind them is illegally and fraudulently selling the tokens to raise capital for online and metaverse casinos. ...

