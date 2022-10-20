ViSalus' $925M TCPA Loss Must Be Reviewed, 9th Circ. Says

By Dave Simpson (October 20, 2022, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit sent a jury's $925 million Telephone Consumer Protection Act verdict against health supplement maker ViSalus back to a lower court for reconsideration Thursday, finding that an Oregon federal judge failed to apply a test for determining if the damages are unconstitutionally excessive....

