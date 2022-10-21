NFL Wants Arbitration In Flores Suit Despite Gruden Order

By David Steele (October 21, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A recent Nevada state court ruling that the NFL is not entitled to arbitration in former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden's lawsuit should be ignored by a New York federal judge in the racial discrimination lawsuit brought by ex-Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, the league has argued....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS