Walmart To Pay $215M In Fla. AG's Latest Opioid Deal

By Lauren Berg (October 20, 2022, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Walmart Inc. has agreed to pay nearly $215 million to resolve claims over its alleged role in fueling the opioid crisis in Florida and will dispense hundreds of thousands of overdose treatment kits to law enforcement and other first responders across the state, the state attorney general's office announced Thursday....

