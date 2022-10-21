Argo's Underwriting Flaws Caused 60% Stock Drop, Suit Says

By Katryna Perera (October 21, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Argo Group International Holdings was hit with a proposed class action on Thursday from an investor that claims the insurance firm and its current and former executives overhyped its underwriting practice and made false statements about the firm's ability to manage its reserves, leading to a 60% share price drop when the truth came to light....

