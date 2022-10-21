Jury Can't Agree, But Isn't Giving Up, In Ga. Sheriff's Trial

By Rosie Manins (October 21, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A dozen jurors in a civil rights trial against a suspended Georgia sheriff asked a federal judge in Atlanta to let them out of deliberations early Friday because there was no way they could agree on a verdict by the end of the day....

