Paramount Knew About Data-Sharing, CBS Subscriber Says

By Danielle Ferguson (October 21, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A woman accusing Paramount of secretly disclosing CBS.com subscribers' personal viewing information to Facebook is fighting the company's attempt to toss her suit, arguing the company cannot claim it did not actually know the information was being shared....

