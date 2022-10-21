Ill. Professor, Students Can't Halt Chinese Student Visa Ban

By Danielle Ferguson (October 21, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- An Illinois university professor and students can't stop the Biden administration from enforcing a Trump-era policy barring student visas to Chinese nationals who are connected to any entity in China that supports its "military-civil fusion strategy," a federal judge has ruled, denying the plaintiffs' bid for a temporary restraining order....

