Former AT&T Illinois Exec Pleads Not Guilty In Madigan Probe

By Lauraann Wood (October 21, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The former president of AT&T Illinois pled not guilty Friday to charges stemming from an alleged scheme to pay an ally of former House Speaker Michael Madigan in order to win the Democrat's vote over favorable legislation....

