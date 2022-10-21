Jury Clears Cardi B Over Use Of Man's Tattoo On Racy Cover

By Gina Kim (October 21, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury cleared Cardi B on Friday of allegations she illegally misappropriated a man's likeness by using his distinctive back tattoo on the racy cover of her 2016 mixtape to make it look like he was performing a sex act on the "Bodak Yellow" rapper....

