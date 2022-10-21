Insurer Says Waiver Of Uber Injury Claims Warrants Dismissal

By Hope Patti (October 21, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Progressive Insurance urged a California federal court to toss claims against it in a putative class action brought by Golden State residents who say they were injured when using Uber's ride-share services, saying the lead plaintiff signed a release of claims as part of a previous settlement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS