9th Circ. Says Free Speech Won't Protect Anti-Abortion Group

By Andrew Karpan (October 21, 2022, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Friday largely rejected an appeal of a jury verdict that found an anti-abortion group broke state and federal laws when it secretly recorded Planned Parenthood's clinics and abortion providers, with one judge warning that "invoking journalism and the First Amendment does not shield individuals from liability for violations of laws applicable to all members of society."...

