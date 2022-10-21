Trump Org Trial To Open With All Eyes On Ex-CFO's Testimony

By Frank G. Runyeon (October 21, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The criminal fraud trial against the Trump Organization begins Monday in Manhattan with its longtime chief financial officer set to testify to financial crimes amid the conspicuous absence of charges against former President Donald Trump or his adult children....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS