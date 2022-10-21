737 Max Families Get 'Victim Status' In Boeing DOJ Deal Fight

By Linda Chiem (October 21, 2022, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge said Friday that the U.S. Department of Justice should've consulted with families of victims of the 737 Max crashes before inking a $2.5 billion deferred prosecution agreement in its criminal conspiracy against Boeing, potentially paving the way for the deal to be reevaluated....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS