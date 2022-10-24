Real Estate Rumors: Onni Group, Bob Halavi, Barings

By Andrew McIntyre (October 24, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Onni Group has picked up a Pasadena, California, distressed retail property for $103 million, Commercial Observer reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The developer has picked up The Paseo, a mall at 280 E. Colorado Blvd., and has also acquired defaulted debt on the property from Granite Point Mortgage Trust, according to the report....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS